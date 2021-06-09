Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 188.39 points or 0.75% at 25244.23 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 7.06%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 3.14%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 2.92%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.79%),Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Biocon Ltd (up 2.62%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 2.58%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 2.57%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 2.39%), and Natco Pharma Ltd (up 2.11%).

On the other hand, Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.76%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 0.99%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 0.95%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.26 or 0.19% at 52376.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.75 points or 0.21% at 15772.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 216.01 points or 0.87% at 25042.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.27 points or 0.68% at 7894.

On BSE,1875 shares were trading in green, 715 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)