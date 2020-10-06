Volumes jump at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

-
Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 209.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2482 shares
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 October 2020.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd witnessed volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 209.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2482 shares. The stock increased 0.49% to Rs.757.00. Volumes stood at 2556 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.52 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 12.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28684 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.47.70. Volumes stood at 68538 shares in the last session.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd witnessed volume of 3 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26037 shares. The stock increased 0.89% to Rs.283.40. Volumes stood at 67265 shares in the last session.
Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 15039 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1710 shares. The stock gained 0.87% to Rs.2,277.95. Volumes stood at 195 shares in the last session.
Venkys (India) Ltd notched up volume of 29165 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5332 shares. The stock rose 4.42% to Rs.1,545.50. Volumes stood at 6681 shares in the last session.
