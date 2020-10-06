Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 80.03 points or 1.56% at 5225.46 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 5.63%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 5.6%),Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 4.99%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 4.53%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 4.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Max Financial Services Ltd (up 3.38%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.76%), ICICI Securities Ltd (up 2.63%), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.5%), and RBL Bank Ltd (up 2.31%).

On the other hand, Dolat Investments Ltd (down 2.38%), Reliance Capital Ltd (down 1.06%), and City Union Bank Ltd (down 0.8%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.04 or 0.8% at 39285.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.85 points or 0.7% at 11584.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 78.06 points or 0.52% at 15106.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.5 points or 0.57% at 5014.77.

On BSE,1192 shares were trading in green, 579 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

