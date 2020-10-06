Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 43.26 points or 2.53% at 1751.13 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 7.09%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.72%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.22%),DLF Ltd (up 3.2%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.22%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.21%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.12%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.38%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 312.04 or 0.8% at 39285.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.85 points or 0.7% at 11584.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 78.06 points or 0.52% at 15106.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.5 points or 0.57% at 5014.77.

On BSE,1192 shares were trading in green, 579 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)