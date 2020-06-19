Volumes soar at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7468 shares

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Castrol India Ltd, Thermax Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 June 2020.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7468 shares. The stock gained 2.94% to Rs.590.80. Volumes stood at 11596 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9244 shares. The stock gained 1.56% to Rs.367.40. Volumes stood at 2364 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd registered volume of 64895 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 12.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5277 shares. The stock slipped 0.53% to Rs.273.45. Volumes stood at 9282 shares in the last session.

Castrol India Ltd recorded volume of 7.4 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70893 shares. The stock lost 0.00% to Rs.118.60. Volumes stood at 61180 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd registered volume of 13751 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1853 shares. The stock rose 7.39% to Rs.782.00. Volumes stood at 2159 shares in the last session.

