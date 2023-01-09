Volumes jump at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

G R Infraprojects Ltd witnessed volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31811 shares

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 January 2023.

G R Infraprojects Ltd witnessed volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31811 shares. The stock increased 4.04% to Rs.1,208.65. Volumes stood at 9487 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 53.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.88% to Rs.722.95. Volumes stood at 26.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 7.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.02% to Rs.2,137.70. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.1,559.00. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 354.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90.57 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.34% to Rs.207.40. Volumes stood at 86.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)