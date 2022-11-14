Godfrey Phillips India Q2 PAT surges 92% YoY to Rs 202 cr

Godfrey Phillips rose 4.64% to Rs 1,755 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 92.3% to Rs 201.82 crore on 60.2% rise in revenue from contracts with customers to Rs 1,012.13 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Total expenses rose 56.2% year on year to Rs 778.60 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 215.05 crore (up 53.1% YoY) and employee expenses amounted to Rs 78.03 crore (up 6.2% YoY) in Q2 FY23.

Finance cost declined 10.8% YoY to Rs 6.75 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax surged 71.3% to Rs 237.98 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 138.96 crore in Q2 FY22.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 503.42 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 compared with Rs 370.13 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

Godfrey Phillips India is engaged in manufacturing of cigarettes, tobacco products and chewing products and in trading of tobacco products and other retail products.

