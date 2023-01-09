Delhivery to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions for Good Glamm Group

Delhivery said that South Asia's largest content-to-commerce conglomerate Good Glamm Group has extended its partnership with the company for implementing end-to-end supply chain solutions and increasing its customer satisfaction.

As their long-standing supply chain partner, Delhivery has customized its services to complement the brand's rapid growth and evolving logistics requirements. Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries.

The D2C brand has intends to leverage Delhivey's pan-India network to reach Tier 3 and 4 markets, where Delhivery has a strong presence, as it looks to accelerate sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities.

The two companies have accelerated their partnership on technology as well. Delhivery has launched a consumer communication application, which enables the Good Glamm Group customers to engage in real-time with the brand and Delhivery's on-ground operations teams to improve delivery success.

Ajith Pai, chief operating officer, Delhivery, commented on the partnership, "We have collaborated with Good Glamm Group since 2017 and are delighted to be part of their success story.

Delhivery's services backed by technology, data, and infrastructure capabilities have driven higher efficiency, speed, and extended reach for them and their customers at every stage of their growth journey."

Delhivery is the largest and fastest growing fully-integrated player in India by revenue in Fiscal 2021. It provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

The company had reported revenue from services of Rs 1,796 crore in Q2FY23, up 22% YoY from Rs 1,474 crore on a reported basis and up 9% YoY from Rs 1,644 crore on a pro forma basis in Q2FY22. Loss after tax in the same period narrowed from Rs 643 crore in Q2FY22 on a pro forma basis to Rs 254 crore in Q2FY23.

The scrip rose 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 322.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)