Filatex India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd and G R Infraprojects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 January 2023.

Filatex India Ltd surged 10.85% to Rs 47.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 70793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33756 shares in the past one month.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd soared 9.88% to Rs 22.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 6.33% to Rs 2121.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17181 shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd exploded 5.72% to Rs 273.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56908 shares in the past one month.

G R Infraprojects Ltd gained 5.48% to Rs 1223.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1242 shares in the past one month.

