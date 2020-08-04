ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 288.08 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 5.91% to Rs 89.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 288.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 271.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.288.08271.8936.1238.44105.00106.4494.6494.9289.0284.05

