ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 5.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 288.08 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 5.91% to Rs 89.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 84.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 288.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 271.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales288.08271.89 6 OPM %36.1238.44 -PBDT105.00106.44 -1 PBT94.6494.92 0 NP89.0284.05 6
