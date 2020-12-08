Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 90.24 points or 0.82% at 10961.59 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.99%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.97%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.77%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.74%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.01%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.49%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (up 1.33%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.82%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.42 or 0.44% at 45625.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.85 points or 0.31% at 13397.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 44.97 points or 0.26% at 17497.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.62 points or 0.04% at 5865.59.

On BSE,1304 shares were trading in green, 1514 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

