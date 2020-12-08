Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 26.17 points or 0.79% at 3280.28 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Olectra Greentech Ltd (down 6.41%), Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (down 6.14%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (down 5.31%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 5.27%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 4.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Finolex Cables Ltd (down 3.67%), KNR Constructions Ltd (down 3.65%), Apollo Pipes Ltd (down 3.57%), Snowman Logistics Ltd (down 3.44%), and Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (down 3.39%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 19.83%), SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (up 17.86%), and Patel Engineering Ltd (up 11.55%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 198.42 or 0.44% at 45625.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.85 points or 0.31% at 13397.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 44.97 points or 0.26% at 17497.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.62 points or 0.04% at 5865.59.

On BSE,1304 shares were trading in green, 1514 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

