Telecom shares ease

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 17.35 points or 1.59% at 1071.39 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 5.8%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.81%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (down 3.12%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.19%),ITI Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.72%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.12%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 3.5%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.69%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.25%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 57.27 or 0.15% at 38038.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.1 points or 0.11% at 11239.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 16.82 points or 0.11% at 14846.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.13 points or 0.12% at 4947.21.

On BSE,997 shares were trading in green, 1428 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)