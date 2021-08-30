Volumes jump at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 61473 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 17.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3417 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 August 2021.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 61473 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 17.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3417 shares. The stock increased 1.71% to Rs.4,400.05. Volumes stood at 1327 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 21269 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2382 shares. The stock gained 6.84% to Rs.7,633.65. Volumes stood at 4835 shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 22.56 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.282.10. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd recorded volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.92% to Rs.127.60. Volumes stood at 39847 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 24805 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7408 shares. The stock lost 3.95% to Rs.379.20. Volumes stood at 5808 shares in the last session.

