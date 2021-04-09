Westlife Development to operate 24/7 for contactless McDelivery in Mumbai

The brand will further be doubling up on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaway and On the Go as the state has announced new set of restrictions to arrest the mounting COVID-19 infections.

In wake of the new restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Westlife Development owned McDonald's restaurants will operate 24/7 for contactless McDelivery from select stores in Mumbai.

McDonald's India (West and South) has already implemented stringent safety and hygiene measures across its restaurants to uphold consumer and employee trust in the brand through its Golden Guarantee promise.

Further, Westlife Development has recently announced vaccination cover for all its 10,000 employees which include both its corporate office employees as well as the McDonald's restaurant staff.

Shares of Westlife Development were up 0.56% at Rs 422.85 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 416.80 to Rs 432.15 so far during the day.

Westlife Development focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants. The company reported 64% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.19 crore on a 24.9% fall in total revenue to Rs 325.06 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)