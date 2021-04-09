NTPC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 103.6, down 1.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.86% in last one year as compared to a 65.26% rally in NIFTY and a 53.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103.6, down 1.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 14863.6. The Sensex is at 49746.83, up 0%.NTPC Ltd has eased around 5.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18275.55, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 109.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 218.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.35, down 0.9% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 16.86% in last one year as compared to a 65.26% rally in NIFTY and a 53.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.88 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)