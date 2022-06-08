Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 98.29 points or 0.54% at 18193.46 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.78%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.99%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.91%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.91%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.53%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.02%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.83%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.46%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.32%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 187.05 or 0.34% at 54920.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.4 points or 0.31% at 16364.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.46 points or 0.32% at 25981.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.39 points or 0.46% at 7952.53.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 1396 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

