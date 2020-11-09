Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Surges 4.07%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.82%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 10.2% over last one month compared to 0.43% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.95% rise in the SENSEX

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd gained 4.07% today to trade at Rs 606.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.82% to quote at 22103.29. The index is up 0.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Cyient Ltd increased 3.06% and HCL Technologies Ltd added 2.32% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 45.08 % over last one year compared to the 5.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd has lost 10.2% over last one month compared to 0.43% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2744 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14903 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 754.4 on 07 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 170 on 25 Mar 2020.

