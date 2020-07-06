HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rises around 2%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2595.45, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.31% in last one year as compared to a 6.64% drop in NIFTY and a 17.33% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2595.45, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 10790.7. The Sensex is at 36586.64, up 1.57%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has dropped around 3.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10870.9, up 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

