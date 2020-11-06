HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd jumps around 1.5%

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2346.9, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% drop in NIFTY and a 7.49% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2346.9, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has risen around 0.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12659.35, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

