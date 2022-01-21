Volumes jump at Hitachi Energy India Ltd counter

Hitachi Energy India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49806 shares

Sharda Cropchem Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 January 2022.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd witnessed volume of 6.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49806 shares. The stock increased 7.92% to Rs.3,045.00. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd notched up volume of 20.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.94% to Rs.401.00. Volumes stood at 94019 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 10.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.73% to Rs.615.25. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd witnessed volume of 7.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.43% to Rs.566.50. Volumes stood at 66497 shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd saw volume of 26.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.68% to Rs.460.25. Volumes stood at 10.48 lakh shares in the last session.

