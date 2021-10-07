Volumes jump at Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd counter

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd saw volume of 99.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.82 lakh shares

Titan Company Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 October 2021.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd saw volume of 99.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.77% to Rs.78.15. Volumes stood at 10.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Titan Company Ltd registered volume of 70.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.87 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.60% to Rs.2,353.85. Volumes stood at 8.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd registered volume of 29.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.01% to Rs.879.95. Volumes stood at 1.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd witnessed volume of 13.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.09% to Rs.194.60. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 106.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.16% to Rs.207.40. Volumes stood at 33.73 lakh shares in the last session.

