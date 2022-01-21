Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 556.65 points or 1.83% at 29879.21 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 4.7%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 4.31%),Polycab India Ltd (down 3.94%),Finolex Cables Ltd (down 3.03%),HEG Ltd (down 2.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Praj Industries Ltd (down 2.67%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 2.58%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.24%), Graphite India Ltd (down 2.17%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 2.17%).

On the other hand, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.83%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.63%), and SKF India Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 492.82 or 0.83% at 58971.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 151.85 points or 0.86% at 17605.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 266.6 points or 0.87% at 30299.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 104.32 points or 1.15% at 8935.98.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 2095 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)