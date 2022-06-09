Volumes jump at IFB Industries Ltd counter

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43101 shares

Strides Pharma Science Ltd, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 June 2022.

IFB Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 2.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43101 shares. The stock increased 8.62% to Rs.921.60. Volumes stood at 12017 shares in the last session.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd registered volume of 19.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.29 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.99% to Rs.309.00. Volumes stood at 3.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Capri Global Capital Ltd recorded volume of 3.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97735 shares. The stock gained 1.14% to Rs.710.00. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd witnessed volume of 66.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.07% to Rs.336.80. Volumes stood at 19.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Oil India Ltd registered volume of 238.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.73% to Rs.298.90. Volumes stood at 88.03 lakh shares in the last session.

