Infosys, TK Elevator announce strategic collaboration

As part of this engagement, Infosys will consolidate and harmonize the global service desk and workplace operations.

Infosys announced a global strategic collaboration with TK Elevator, one of the world's leading elevator companies based out of Dseldorf, Germany.

The global seven-year collaboration is an extension of the successful modernization of TK Elevator's IT infrastructure in Europe and Africa.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will provide AI-powered IT helpdesk services, digital workplace management, as well as network services, powered by Infosys Cobalt-driven automation framework. This will humanize TK Elevator's workplace experience by building a resilient enterprise and digitally transforming their underlying IT infrastructure. Infosys will aim to boost cybersecurity and enhance digital experience for TK Elevator's end users, by leveraging its deep domain expertise, industry-grade IT infrastructure modernization capabilities, and a strong global presence. The collaboration, while improving availability of IT infrastructure, will reduce overall IT operational costs.

"At TK Elevator, IT infrastructure is the core of our digital initiatives and we continuously strive to provide state-of-the-art user services. With Infosys as a strategic partner, we are confident to achieve our target of automation, innovation and efficiency across the IT landscape," said, Susan Poon, global CIO at TK Elevator.

"Infosys will provide our business with high-performance IT services and enhanced user experience for our employees worldwide. Leveraging artificial intelligence and automation will not only make our IT more customer-centric, but will also help improve our customer experience at reduced cost," added John Hemming, head of infrastructure at TK Elevator.

TK Elevator (formerly thyssenkrupp Elevator) is one of the world's leading elevator companies. Its product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for skyscrapers.

Infosys is a global leader in digital services and consulting. Its consolidated net profit fell 2.1% to Rs 5,686 crore on a 1.3% increase in revenues to Rs 32,276 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Infosys were up 0.47% to Rs 1506.95 on the BSE.

