Volumes soar at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

G R Infraprojects Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 April 2022.

Capri Global Capital Ltd recorded volume of 11.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61041 shares. The stock gained 16.50% to Rs.732.00. Volumes stood at 60741 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd recorded volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18854 shares. The stock gained 0.56% to Rs.1,544.85. Volumes stood at 10780 shares in the last session.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40016 shares. The stock increased 3.65% to Rs.1,074.00. Volumes stood at 49106 shares in the last session.

JK Paper Ltd witnessed volume of 80.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.18% to Rs.372.85. Volumes stood at 21.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Borosil Renewables Ltd notched up volume of 25.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.59% to Rs.680.35. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

