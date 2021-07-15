Capital Goods stocks soar

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 568.21 points or 2.44% at 23843.37 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 5.13%), Graphite India Ltd (up 4.16%),Thermax Ltd (up 0.96%),Timken India Ltd (up 0.96%),Siemens Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.79%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.79%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.53%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.52%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Finolex Cables Ltd (down 1.63%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.93%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.83%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 163.65 or 0.31% at 53067.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.9 points or 0.27% at 15896.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 164.83 points or 0.63% at 26416.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.41% at 8103.27.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

