Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 149.84 points or 0.5% at 30203.65 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 15.83%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 14.36%),Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 7.31%),eClerx Services Ltd (up 5%),Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.92%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 4.54%), Cyient Ltd (up 3.77%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 3.12%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.02%).

On the other hand, Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.26%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.07%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 0.88%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 163.65 or 0.31% at 53067.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.9 points or 0.27% at 15896.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 164.83 points or 0.63% at 26416.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.22 points or 0.41% at 8103.27.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 901 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

