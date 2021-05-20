Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 174.35 points or 1.09% at 15766.62 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.24%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.07%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.93%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.77%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.47%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.04%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.03%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 28.81 or 0.06% at 49873.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.65 points or 0.26% at 14990.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 121.44 points or 0.53% at 23050.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.68 points or 0.15% at 7299.71.

On BSE,1693 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

