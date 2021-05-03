FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 51.18 points or 0.41% at 12559.77 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 10.85%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 6.67%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 6.33%),Marico Ltd (up 6.24%),EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 6.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 5.95%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 5.64%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 5.15%), DFM Foods Ltd (up 4.84%), and Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 4.8%).

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 2.57%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.19%), and Emami Ltd (down 0.98%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 362.4 or 0.74% at 48419.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.65 points or 0.59% at 14545.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 128.88 points or 0.59% at 21798.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.73 points or 0.23% at 6972.54.

On BSE,1293 shares were trading in green, 1013 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

