Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Divis Laboratories Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 7.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94141 shares. The stock increased 7.36% to Rs.375.00. Volumes stood at 57195 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 25.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.55% to Rs.2,824.40. Volumes stood at 3.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd clocked volume of 79.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.50% to Rs.304.10. Volumes stood at 15.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd registered volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 78701 shares. The stock slipped 3.16% to Rs.337.10. Volumes stood at 80282 shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd clocked volume of 15.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.01% to Rs.109.05. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.

