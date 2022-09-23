Volumes jump at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd counter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 369.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.40 lakh shares

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 September 2022.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 369.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.40 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.01% to Rs.194.60. Volumes stood at 21.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd recorded volume of 8.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.10% to Rs.423.30. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd registered volume of 33.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.65% to Rs.344.45. Volumes stood at 22.69 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd saw volume of 92.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.55% to Rs.74.70. Volumes stood at 41.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 392.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 144.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 9.09% to Rs.200.10. Volumes stood at 196.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)