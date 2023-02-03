Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 91.6 points or 2.47% at 3614.18 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 10%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 10%),Adani Power Ltd (down 5%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.66%),NHPC Ltd (down 1.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.32%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.09%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (up 4.13%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.62%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.26%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 579.99 or 0.97% at 60512.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.4 points or 0.71% at 17734.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 193.67 points or 0.69% at 27800.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 54.69 points or 0.62% at 8709.08.

On BSE,1069 shares were trading in green, 2399 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

