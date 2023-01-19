Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd saw volume of 19.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares

Persistent Systems Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 January 2023.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd saw volume of 19.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.96% to Rs.372.00. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 17.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.43% to Rs.4,253.90. Volumes stood at 2.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23917 shares. The stock lost 0.17% to Rs.1,855.20. Volumes stood at 33189 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd witnessed volume of 9.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.53% to Rs.457.85. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd saw volume of 12.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.23% to Rs.108.70. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

