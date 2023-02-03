Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 236.15 points or 1.33% at 17553.33 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.41%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.7%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.52%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.14%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.76%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.42%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.2%).

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 579.99 or 0.97% at 60512.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.4 points or 0.71% at 17734.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 193.67 points or 0.69% at 27800.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 54.69 points or 0.62% at 8709.08.

On BSE,1069 shares were trading in green, 2399 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

