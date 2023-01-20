Volumes jump at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 7.41 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 17.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41565 shares

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, EIH Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, DLF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 January 2023.

Max Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 7.41 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 17.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41565 shares. The stock dropped 0.18% to Rs.836.85. Volumes stood at 32046 shares in the last session.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd witnessed volume of 28403 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6625 shares. The stock dropped 2.19% to Rs.848.05. Volumes stood at 29576 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 42651 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12449 shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.169.15. Volumes stood at 17717 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 2.49 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73295 shares. The stock dropped 6.98% to Rs.351.20. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.

DLF Ltd witnessed volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72775 shares. The stock dropped 0.79% to Rs.372.60. Volumes stood at 46053 shares in the last session.

