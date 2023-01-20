Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index increasing 32.96 points or 0.37% at 8869.96 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Centrum Capital Ltd (up 5.52%), One 97 Communications Ltd (up 3.33%),Choice International Ltd (up 2.6%),BF Investment Ltd (up 2.43%),RBL Bank Ltd (up 1.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bank of Baroda (up 1.77%), Canara Bank (up 1.67%), GIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 1.53%), SMC Global Securities Ltd (up 1.43%), and Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 1.28%).

On the other hand, Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 3.02%), ICICI Securities Ltd (down 2.82%), and 360 ONE WAM Ltd (down 2.38%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 88.37 or 0.15% at 60770.06.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.15 points or 0.14% at 18081.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 14.35 points or 0.05% at 28787.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.43 points or 0.18% at 8967.25.

On BSE,1663 shares were trading in green, 1229 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

