Volumes soar at Relaxo Footwears Ltd counter

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 December 2022.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd recorded volume of 3.93 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79435 shares. The stock lost 0.39% to Rs.885.00. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 21.33 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.43 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.58% to Rs.478.30. Volumes stood at 15.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd notched up volume of 55983 shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13083 shares. The stock rose 1.51% to Rs.2,529.40. Volumes stood at 12988 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd saw volume of 9.01 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 2.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.24% to Rs.360.00. Volumes stood at 6.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Transmission Ltd saw volume of 8.84 lakh shares by 14:09 IST on NSE, a 2.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.30% to Rs.2,436.00. Volumes stood at 6.93 lakh shares in the last session.

