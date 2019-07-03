Volumes jump at Mindtree Ltd counter

Mindtree Ltd witnessed volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27090 shares

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2019.

Mindtree Ltd witnessed volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27090 shares. The stock dropped 0.10% to Rs.912.35. Volumes stood at 27233 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 3165 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.503.85. Volumes stood at 340 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 5021 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock lost 0.06% to Rs.472.50. Volumes stood at 4531 shares in the last session.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd recorded volume of 35547 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8453 shares. The stock lost 0.63% to Rs.1,336.20. Volumes stood at 373 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd recorded volume of 23026 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7469 shares. The stock gained 0.41% to Rs.534.00. Volumes stood at 6220 shares in the last session.

