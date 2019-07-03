JUST IN
Indiabulls Ventures rises after unit reports strong loan disbursement
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Mindtree Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 July 2019.

Mindtree Ltd witnessed volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 26.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27090 shares. The stock dropped 0.10% to Rs.912.35. Volumes stood at 27233 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 3165 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.503.85. Volumes stood at 340 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 5021 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock lost 0.06% to Rs.472.50. Volumes stood at 4531 shares in the last session.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd recorded volume of 35547 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8453 shares. The stock lost 0.63% to Rs.1,336.20. Volumes stood at 373 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd recorded volume of 23026 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7469 shares. The stock gained 0.41% to Rs.534.00. Volumes stood at 6220 shares in the last session.

