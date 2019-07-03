Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 2.08%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 8.62% over last one month compared to 0.16% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.33% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 2.08% today to trade at Rs 979.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.46% to quote at 2227.66. The index is up 0.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Omaxe Ltd increased 0.8% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 0.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 8.52 % over last one year compared to the 12.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 8.62% over last one month compared to 0.16% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.33% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 16945 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61703 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1118 on 01 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 462 on 10 Oct 2018.

