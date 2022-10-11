Volumes jump at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd counter

-
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42821 shares
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 October 2022.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 6.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42821 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.703.90. Volumes stood at 63925 shares in the last session.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 13.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.445.00. Volumes stood at 77439 shares in the last session.
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd recorded volume of 52.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.79% to Rs.119.70. Volumes stood at 14.14 lakh shares in the last session.
IndusInd Bank Ltd saw volume of 203.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38.49 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.83% to Rs.1,176.00. Volumes stood at 25.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd witnessed volume of 12.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.67% to Rs.516.40. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.
