Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 45.46 points or 1.29% at 3556.52 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.68%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.94%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.86%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.63%),DLF Ltd (up 1.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.4%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.37%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.2%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.81%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 948.86 or 1.57% at 61562.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 265.8 points or 1.47% at 18294.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.07 points or 0.51% at 29035.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.24 points or 0.55% at 9056.42.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 792 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

