Volumes jump at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 February 2023.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd saw volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3766 shares. The stock increased 12.96% to Rs.4,634.00. Volumes stood at 2928 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16921 shares. The stock dropped 4.83% to Rs.930.30. Volumes stood at 22732 shares in the last session.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 58.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.13% to Rs.470.00. Volumes stood at 14.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 181.65 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.74% to Rs.264.90. Volumes stood at 47.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Vodafone Idea Ltd saw volume of 5918.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1,251.45 lakh shares. The stock increased 22.63% to Rs.8.40. Volumes stood at 1437.27 lakh shares in the last session.

