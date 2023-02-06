Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 35.16 points or 0.97% at 3587.67 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 10%), Adani Power Ltd (down 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.45%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.06%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.8%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.24%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 369.6 or 0.61% at 60472.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 89.15 points or 0.5% at 17764.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.54 points or 0.48% at 27997.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 65.04 points or 0.74% at 8822.13.

On BSE,1851 shares were trading in green, 1645 were trading in red and 213 were unchanged.

