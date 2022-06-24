Volumes jump at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59135 shares

Nazara Technologies Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 June 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 7.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59135 shares. The stock increased 12.24% to Rs.383.90. Volumes stood at 43914 shares in the last session.

Nazara Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 15.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 17.29% to Rs.610.95. Volumes stood at 2.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 11.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.68% to Rs.313.60. Volumes stood at 70723 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd recorded volume of 22.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.35% to Rs.374.30. Volumes stood at 69389 shares in the last session.

Indo Count Industries Ltd notched up volume of 14.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.32% to Rs.140.40. Volumes stood at 2.71 lakh shares in the last session.

