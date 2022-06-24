Varun Beverages Ltd up for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 770.95, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.41% in last one year as compared to a 1.22% jump in NIFTY and a 4.77% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 770.95, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 15667.15. The Sensex is at 52589.56, up 0.62%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 8.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37316.5, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 87.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

