Volumes jump at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 February 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 24.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 38.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63733 shares. The stock dropped 19.44% to Rs.624.60. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 101.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 35.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.40% to Rs.125.85. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 18.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97970 shares. The stock rose 13.75% to Rs.483.50. Volumes stood at 66610 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 15.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.12% to Rs.652.20. Volumes stood at 11.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 11.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.37% to Rs.486.50. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.

