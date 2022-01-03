Volumes spurt at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd notched up volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69033 shares

Greaves Cotton Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 January 2022.

Greaves Cotton Ltd witnessed volume of 127.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.28% to Rs.153.45. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 7.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88059 shares. The stock gained 6.94% to Rs.2,793.30. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd clocked volume of 80489 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14287 shares. The stock gained 5.60% to Rs.1,237.00. Volumes stood at 25616 shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd registered volume of 8.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.444.60. Volumes stood at 2.26 lakh shares in the last session.

