Volumes jump at TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd counter

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd witnessed volume of 11355 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2233 shares
Balkrishna Industries Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, ACC Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 July 2022.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 27107 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7175 shares. The stock lost 0.56% to Rs.2,275.00. Volumes stood at 6273 shares in the last session.
Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 27107 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7175 shares. The stock lost 0.56% to Rs.2,275.00. Volumes stood at 6273 shares in the last session.
GMM Pfaudler Ltd witnessed volume of 8041 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2166 shares. The stock increased 6.26% to Rs.1,473.70. Volumes stood at 3758 shares in the last session.
ACC Ltd notched up volume of 11134 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3906 shares. The stock slipped 0.56% to Rs.2,157.00. Volumes stood at 2488 shares in the last session.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd clocked volume of 69785 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25548 shares. The stock gained 0.65% to Rs.3,967.60. Volumes stood at 22821 shares in the last session.
