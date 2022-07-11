FMCG shares edge higher

-
-
FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 103.35 points or 0.7% at 14971.62 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 5.81%), KRBL Ltd (up 4.01%),Future Consumer Ltd (up 3.09%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (up 3.09%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 3.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 2.75%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.69%), Manorama Industries Ltd (up 2.33%), L T Foods Ltd (up 2.3%), and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (up 2.26%).
On the other hand, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 1.46%), Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (down 1.09%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 0.94%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 265.66 or 0.49% at 54216.18.
The Nifty 50 index was down 65.6 points or 0.4% at 16155.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.08 points or 0.22% at 25696.89.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.52 points or 0.17% at 8012.25.
On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1164 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
